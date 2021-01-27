Chiefs Sign C Darryl Williams To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed C Darryl Williams to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad: 

  1. LB Omari Cobb
  2. WR Maurice Ffrench
  3. WR Joe Fortson
  4. DB Chris Lammons
  5. QB Matt Moore
  6. LB Emmanuel Smith (Injured)
  7. G Bryan Witzmann
  8. DE Demone Harris
  9. DB Deandre Baker (Injured)
  10. EB Elijah McGuire
  11. WR Tajae Sharpe
  12. G Patrick Omameh
  13. P Dustin Colquitt
  14. WR Marcus Kemp
  15. WR Gehrig Dieter
  16. DE Austin Edwards
  17. TE Evan Baylis
  18. C Darryl Williams

Williams, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi State last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Chiefs later signed him to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit this past season.

During his college career at Mississippi State, Williams was a three-year starter and started 38 games.

