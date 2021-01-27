Chiefs Sign C Darryl Williams To Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed C Darryl Williams to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:

LB Omari Cobb WR Maurice Ffrench WR Joe Fortson DB Chris Lammons QB Matt Moore LB Emmanuel Smith (Injured) G Bryan Witzmann DE Demone Harris DB Deandre Baker (Injured) EB Elijah McGuire WR Tajae Sharpe G Patrick Omameh P Dustin Colquitt WR Marcus Kemp WR Gehrig Dieter DE Austin Edwards TE Evan Baylis C Darryl Williams

Williams, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi State last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Chiefs later signed him to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit this past season.

During his college career at Mississippi State, Williams was a three-year starter and started 38 games.