Chiefs Sign CB Luq Barcoo

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed CB Luq Barcoo to a one-year deal, per his agency.

Barcoo, 24, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in April of 2020.

He was able to make their active roster as a rookie but was cut loose. Arizona claimed Barcoo off of waivers and be bounced on and off of their roster for a while, with a stint on the 49ers practice squad in 2021.

In 2020, Barcoo was active for three games and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and one pass defense.