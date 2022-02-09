Chiefs Sign DE Shilique Calhoun To Futures Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Field Yates, the Chiefs signed DE Shilique Calhoun to a futures deal on Wednesday. 

Kansas City has now signed 27 players to futures deal, the full list includes:

  1. WR Omar Bayless
  2. TE Jordan Franks
  3. WR Gary Jennings
  4. RB Brendon Knox
  5. DT Lorenzo Neal
  6. WR Mathew Sexton
  7. DT Darius Stills 
  8. WR Chris Finke
  9. DB Damon Arnette (Released)
  10. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  11. DT Cortez Broughton
  12. TE Matt Bushman
  13. WR Gehrig Dieter
  14. DE Austin Edwards
  15. WR Daurice Fountain
  16. LB Darius Harris
  17. OT Roderick Johnson
  18. DB Devon Key
  19. WR Cornell Powell
  20. TE Mark Vital
  21. G Darryl Williams
  22. WR Josh Gordon
  23. WR Justin Watson
  24. DB Brandin Dandridge
  25. TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  26. DE Jonathan Woodard
  27. DE Shilique Calhoun

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Calhoun, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. The Raiders initially released him before the 2017 season, but later signed him to their practice squad and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal in 2018.

Calhoun signed on with the Patriots after the draft in 2019 and returned to New England last March. From there he had a brief stint with the 49ers this summer before signing on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in October. 

