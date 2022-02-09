Chiefs Sign DE Shilique Calhoun To Futures Deal

According to Field Yates, the Chiefs signed DE Shilique Calhoun to a futures deal on Wednesday.

Kansas City has now signed 27 players to futures deal, the full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Calhoun, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. The Raiders initially released him before the 2017 season, but later signed him to their practice squad and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal in 2018.

Calhoun signed on with the Patriots after the draft in 2019 and returned to New England last March. From there he had a brief stint with the 49ers this summer before signing on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in October.