Chiefs Sign DL Byron Cowart

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed DT Byron Cowart to an undisclosed contract on Friday, according to his agent.

Congratulations to client @ByronCowart1 on signing with the @Chiefs — JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 24, 2023

Cowart, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. New England opted to waive him last July and he was later claimed by the Colts.

Cowart played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Cowart appeared in all 17 games for the Colts, recording 12 tackles and no sacks.