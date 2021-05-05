Chiefs Sign Former Notre Dame WR Chris Finke

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing former Notre Dame WR Chris Finke to a contract.

Finke went undrafted last season but impressed teams while working out at various pro days this past offseason, per Pelissero.

Finke, 25, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2020. He was waived with a non-football injury designation in July, however.

Finke caught back on with San Francisco’s practice squad in October and bounced on and off a couple times before being cut in November.

During his college career, Finke caught 106 passes for 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 career games.