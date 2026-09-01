Chiefs Sign Four To Practice Squad Including CB Kader Kohou

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have signed RB Nate Carter, OT Ethan Driskell, CB Kader Kohou and FB Ben VanSumeren to the practice squad.
Here’s a current look at the Chiefs’ practice squad:
- WR Andrew Armstrong
- DT Cole Brevard
- LB Cole Christiansen
- WR Omari Evans
- LB Cam Jones
- S Tanner McCalister
- C Pete Nygra
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah
- RB Jaydn Ott
- DB D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
- S DeShon Singleton
- DE Tyreke Smith
- FB Ben VanSumeren
- RB Nate Carter
- OT Ethan Driskell
- CB Kader Kohou
Kohou, 27, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce back in 2022. He agreed to a three-year rookie contract with Miami and has been with the team ever since.
The Dolphins re-signed Kohou as a restricted free agent last offseason and he signed with the Chiefs’ this offseason before being let go after camp.
In 2024, Kader Kohou appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, two interceptions and eight pass defenses.
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