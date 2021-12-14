Chiefs Sign K Elliott Fry To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing K Elliott Fry to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

DB Dicaprio Bootle WR Gehrig Dieter DE Austin Edwards DB Devon Key WR Cornell Powell DT Cortez Broughton LB Elijah Sullivan TE Mark Vital LB Darius Harris RB Elijah McGuire WR Daurice Fountain LB Shilique Calhoun CB Josh Jackson C Darryl Williams TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart K Elliott Fry

Fry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Ravens before signing a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Fry was later waived and claimed by the Buccaneers, but was waived at the start of the regular season. He landed with the Falcons and has been on and off of their practice squad.

In 2020, Fry appeared in one game for the Falcons and made his lone field-goal attempt while going 1-2 on PATs.