Chiefs Sign K Elliott Fry To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing K Elliott Fry to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DB Dicaprio Bootle
  2. WR Gehrig Dieter
  3. DE Austin Edwards
  4. DB Devon Key
  5. WR Cornell Powell
  6. DT Cortez Broughton
  7. LB Elijah Sullivan
  8. TE Mark Vital
  9. LB Darius Harris
  10. RB Elijah McGuire
  11. WR Daurice Fountain
  12. LB Shilique Calhoun
  13. CB Josh Jackson
  14. C Darryl Williams
  15. TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  16. K Elliott Fry 

Fry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Ravens before signing a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Fry was later waived and claimed by the Buccaneers, but was waived at the start of the regular season. He landed with the Falcons and has been on and off of their practice squad. 

In 2020, Fry appeared in one game for the Falcons and made his lone field-goal attempt while going 1-2 on PATs. 

