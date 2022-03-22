Chiefs Sign LB Elijah Lee

Herbie Teope reports that the Chiefs are signing LB Elijah Lee to a contract on Tuesday.

Lee indicated as much on Twitter:

Lee, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before being signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

The 49ers signed Lee to their active roster soon after and he was on and off of their roster before eventually signing on with the Lions. From there, Lee was claimed by the Browns.

Lee re-signed with the Browns in 2021 and was on and off of their roster last season.

In 2021, Lee appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 12 tackles and no sacks.