Chiefs Sign RB Keaontay Ingram To Futures Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed RB Keaontay Ingram to a futures contract for the 2025 season on Thursday.

Ingram, 25, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the Cardinals. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,830,592 contract that included a $170,592 signing bonus when the Cardinals opted to release him back in November.

Ingram later signed on with the Chiefs and finished out the year in Kansas City.

In 2023, Ingram appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, rushing for 74 yards on 35 carries to go along with four receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns.