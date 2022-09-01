Chiefs Sign TE Kendall Blanton & LB Cole Christiansen To PS

The Chiefs have officially filled out its 16-man practice squad by signing TE Kendall Blanton and LB Cole Christiansen on Thursday, according to Matt Derrick.

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes:

Blanton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams, but was waived at the start of the season.

Blanton was later added to the Rams’ practice squad and has been on and off of the unit ever since. The Commanders claimed him earlier this month but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Blanton appeared in 11 games for the Rams and caught four passes for 37 yards.