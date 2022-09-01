Chiefs Sign TE Kendall Blanton & LB Cole Christiansen To PS

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Chiefs have officially filled out its 16-man practice squad by signing TE Kendall Blanton and LB Cole Christiansen on Thursday, according to Matt Derrick. 

Chiefs Helmet

Kansas City’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. S Zayne Anderson
  2. G Mike Caliendo
  3. LB Jack Cochrane
  4. RB Jerrion Ealy
  5. WR Daurice Fountain
  6. TE Jordan Franks
  7. S Nazeeh Johnson
  8. DE Azur Kamara
  9. LB Elijah Lee
  10. QB Chris Oladokun
  11. WR Cornell Powell
  12. C Austin Reiter
  13. DT Danny Shelton
  14. DT Taylor Stallworth
  15. TE Kendall Blanton
  16. LB Cole Christiansen

Blanton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams, but was waived at the start of the season.

Blanton was later added to the Rams’ practice squad and has been on and off of the unit ever since. The Commanders claimed him earlier this month but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, Blanton appeared in 11 games for the Rams and caught four passes for 37 yards.

