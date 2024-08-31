Chiefs Sign Two, Cut Two

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they made four practice squad moves on Saturday including sign RB Emani Bailey and DT Marlon Tuipulotu and releasing DT Matt Dickerson and DT Neil Farrell from the unit. 

Chiefs helmet

Here’s the Chiefs’ updated practice squad:

  1. OT Chukwuebuka Godrick (International)
  2. LB Swayze Bozeman
  3. DB Deon Bush
  4. LB Cole Christiansen
  5. TE Baylor Cupp
  6. RB Keaontay Ingram
  7. DE Truman Jones
  8. DT Fabien Lovett
  9. T Lucas Niang
  10. WR Nikko Remigio
  11. WR Justyn Ross
  12. DB Keith Taylor
  13. WR Montrell Washington
  14. QB Bailey Zappe
  15. DB Nic Jones
  16. RB Emani Bailey
  17. DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu, 25, was selected with the No. 189 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Eagles.

However, the Eagles waived Tuipulotu coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Tuipulotu appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 22 tackles and two sacks.

