Chiefs Sign Two, Cut Two

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they made four practice squad moves on Saturday including sign RB Emani Bailey and DT Marlon Tuipulotu and releasing DT Matt Dickerson and DT Neil Farrell from the unit.

Here’s the Chiefs’ updated practice squad:

Tuipulotu, 25, was selected with the No. 189 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract with the Eagles.

However, the Eagles waived Tuipulotu coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Tuipulotu appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 22 tackles and two sacks.