Chiefs Sign Two Draft Picks

Per the wire, the Chiefs have signed two draft picks on Monday, fifth-round LB Jefferey Bassa and seventh-round RB Brashard Smith.
The following is the current signing status of each Kansas City draft pick:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|32
|Josh Simmons
|OT
|Signed
|2
|63
|Omarr Norman-Lott
|DT
|3
|66
|Ashton Gillotte
|EDGE
|3
|85
|Nohl Williams
|CB
|4
|133
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|5
|156
|Jeffery Bassa
|LB
|Signed
|7
|228
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|Signed
Bassa, 22, was a four-year starter at Oregon. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and Second Team All-Pac-12 in 2023.
He entered college as a four-star recruit and the 22nd-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class, but converted to linebacker.
During his college career, Bassa appeared in 55 games and recorded 236 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven pass defenses, and three interceptions.
