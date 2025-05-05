Chiefs Sign Two Draft Picks

Per the wire, the Chiefs have signed two draft picks on Monday, fifth-round LB Jefferey Bassa and seventh-round RB Brashard Smith.

The following is the current signing status of each Kansas City draft pick:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 32 Josh Simmons OT Signed 2 63 Omarr Norman-Lott DT 3 66 Ashton Gillotte EDGE 3 85 Nohl Williams CB 4 133 Jalen Royals WR 5 156 Jeffery Bassa LB Signed 7 228 Brashard Smith RB Signed

Bassa, 22, was a four-year starter at Oregon. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and Second Team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

He entered college as a four-star recruit and the 22nd-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class, but converted to linebacker.

During his college career, Bassa appeared in 55 games and recorded 236 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven pass defenses, and three interceptions.