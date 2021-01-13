Chiefs Sign WR Antonio Callaway To Futures Deal

Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports that the Chiefs have signed WR Antonio Callaway to a futures contract for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Callaway, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus.

The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and eventually called him up.

Miami waived Callaway a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 20 yards receiving.