Chiefs Sign WR Richie James

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are signing WR Richie James to a contract on Friday.

James, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the 49ers waived him with an injury designation last year coming out of the preseason.

James later joined the Giants one a one-year contract last year. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, James appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and caught 57 passes for 569 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.