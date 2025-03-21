Chiefs Signing CB Robert Rochell

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are signing former Packers CB Robert Rochell to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

Rochell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,170,926 rookie contract when he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Rochell later signed on with the Seahawks’ practice squad in September but was cut loose after a few weeks and eventually caught on with the Panthers.

The Packers signed Rochell off the Panthers’ practice squad and brought him back for the 2024 season before signing him to the practice squad. He was later added to the active roster.

In 2024, Rochell appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery.