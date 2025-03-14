Chiefs Signing DT Jerry Tillery To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are signing DT Jerry Tillery to a one-year deal on Friday.

Tillery, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed when the Chargers waived him.

The Raiders claimed Tillery off waivers and he finished out the year in Las Vegas before re-signing with the team on a one-year deal. Las Vegas cut him loose and he caught on with the Vikings to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Tillery appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass defenses, and a forced fumble.