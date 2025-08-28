Chiefs Signing DT Zacch Pickens To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are signing DT Zacch Pickens to the practice squad.

The former third-round pick of the Bears two years ago was let go during final roster cuts.

Pickens, 25, was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2018 and committed to South Carolina as a five-star recruit. The Bears drafted him in the third round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,763,789 rookie contract that included a $1,191,846 signing bonus when the Bears waived him at the end of August.

In 2024, Pickens appeared in nine games for the Bears and recorded 19 total tackles and one sack.