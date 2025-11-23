Chiefs Signing Former Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Chiefs are signing former Texans RB Dameon Pierce to a contract on Sunday.

Pierce was cut loose last week and subsequently cleared waivers on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Pierce was a breakout rookie a few years ago, but he’s since fallen out of favor in Houston.

Pierce, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his $4,475,432 rookie contract that has an average annual value of $1,118,858 when the Texans opted to waive him.

In 2025, Pierce has appeared in four games for the Texans and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.