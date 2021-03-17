Chiefs Signing G Kyle Long To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $5M

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs are signing former Bears G Kyle Long to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

The Raiders hosted Long for a visit earlier this week, but he left Las Vegas without a deal for a meeting with the Chiefs.

Kansas City is working to overhaul their offensive line this offseason and Long joins Joe Thuney at the guard spots.

Long just announced that he’s unretiring and returning to the NFL.

Injuries led to the Bears moving on from Long following the 2019 season so it will be interesting to see if he has anything left in the tank after some time off to recover.

Long, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He agreed to a restructured contract after missing half the 2018 season which eliminated the 2021 year of Long’s contract, made 2020 a team option and turned $2.5 million of his base salary into incentives.

In 2019, Long was limited to appearing in four games for the Bears, making four starts for them.