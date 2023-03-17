Chiefs Signing LB Drue Tranquill To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports the Chiefs are signing LB Drue Tranquill to a one-year deal on Friday.

Tranquill, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019. He finished his four-year, $3.2 million contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Tranquill appeared in all 17 games and recorded 146 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses.