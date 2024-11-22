Chiefs Signing OT D.J. Humphries

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Chiefs are signing veteran OT D.J. Humphries to a contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, Humphries is signing a contract that pays him $2 million in base salary that can be worth up to $4.5 million for the remainder of the season.

Humphries was just medically cleared from the torn ACL he suffered last year.

Humphries, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

Humphries had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $16 million for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Humphries appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals with 15 starts at left tackle.

