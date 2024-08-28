Chiefs Signing QB Bailey Zappe To Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are signing QB Bailey Zappe to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Zappe, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots out of Western Kentucky. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason. They signed him to their practice squad soon after, however, and he was later promoted back to the active roster.

The Patriots cut him loose as they worked down to the 53-man limit this week.

In 2023, Zappe appeared in 10 games for the Patriots with six starts and completed 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,272 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions.