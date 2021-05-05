Chiefs Signing S Will Parks

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are signing S Will Parks to a contract.

Parks has quite a bit of starting experience and brings added depth to Kansas City’s secondary.

Parks, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2020.

However, Philadelphia waived Parks late last season and he was later claimed by the Broncos.

In 2020, Parks appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, one sack and no interceptions.

