Chiefs Signed UDFA WR Hal Presley III, Hosted Two WRs For Tryouts

Nick Jacobs reports the Chiefs signed UDFA WR Hal Presley to a contract.

Jacobs adds Kansas City hosted WRs Amari Rodgers and Seth Williams for tryouts.

Presley, 6-3 and 210 pounds, was a three-year starter at Baylor and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2022. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Presley recorded 81 catches for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns in 39 career games.