Chiefs Signing WR Josh Gordon To Futures Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran WR Josh Gordon to a futures deal after he played for the team in 2021.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Gordon, 30, is a former second-round supplemental pick of the Browns back in 2012. Suspensions forced Gordon to sit out the 2015 and 2016 seasons but he was reinstated in November of 2017 and finished out the seasons with the Browns.

The Browns re-signed Gordon to a one-year exclusive rights contract worth $790,000 but he was traded to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick. New England re-signed Gordon to a one-year, restricted deal last offseason.

Gordon was waived from injured reserve last year and later claimed by the Seahawks. He returned to Seattle on a one-year contract last summer but was cut loose in March of 2021.

The Chiefs signed him to a contract in October before waiving him and re-signing him to the practice squad.

In 2021, Gordon appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught four passes for 27 yards receiving and one touchdown.