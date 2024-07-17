Chiefs Signing WR Kyle Sheets

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are signing WR Kyle Sheets to their roster.

Sheets, 23, went undrafted out of Slippery Rock in 2023 before catching on with the Saints.

New Orleans later opted to let him go and he is now getting a chance with Kansas City.

During his four seasons with Slippery Rock, Sheets caught 154 passes for 2,440 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also had one interception on defense.

