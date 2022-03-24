Chiefs Signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling To Three-Year, $30M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a deal for WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling for three years and $30 million.
Pelissero adds the deal can be worth up to $36 million in incentives.
Kansas City had Valdes-Scantling in town for a visit and his speed will be critical for them as they look to replace Tyreek Hill.
Last week, the Packers were reportedly “very interested” in re-signing Valdes-Scantling and have asked him to wait on a decision.
The Chiefs, Patriots, Lions, Raiders, Bears, 49ers, Colts, and Texans had all been linked to Valdes-Scantling since the start of free agency.
Valdes-Scantling, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.
Valdes-Scantling is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2022.
In 2021, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught 26 passes for 430 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.
