Chiefs TE Jody Fortson Signs ERFA Tender

According to Aaron Wilson, Chiefs TE Jody Fortson has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the team.

Fortson, 26, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington.

In 2021, Fortson appeared in five games with the Chiefs, recording five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.