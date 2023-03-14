Chiefs Tendering ERFA TE Jody Fortson

James Palmer reports that the Chiefs are tendering exclusive-rights free agent TE Jody Fortson.

Fortson, 27, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington but was brought back for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games with the Chiefs, recording nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.