Chiefs Tried Out 10 Players, Including QB Ian Book

Per Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs tried out 10 players on Tuesday, including former Saints, Eagles, and Patriots QB Ian Book.

The following is a full list of players who tried out for the Chiefs:

QB Ian Book DL Deslin Alexandre DE Jacob Copeland RB Hassan Hall LB Tyler Murray WR Reggie Roberson LB Jordan Smith DE Noah Taylor RB Sa’Rodorick Thompson CB Rezjohn Wright

Book, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of this past preseason.

He has since had a brief stint on the Patriots practice squad and also tried out for the 49ers and Bills.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.