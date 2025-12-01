Chiefs Tried Out Eight Players Including Veteran OL Zach Banner

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted eight players on a tryout basis on Monday, per the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

OL Zach Banner WR Erik Ezukanma WR Jha’Quan Jackson OL Nicholas Petit-Frere OL D’Ante Smith OL Zachary Thomas OL Matt Waletzko LB Joaquin Davis

Banner, 31, is a former fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Indianapolis cut him loose at the start of his rookie season and he was claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived him in March of 2018 and he was claimed by the Panthers, but cut during spring camp. He signed with the Steelers in August of 2018 and finished out his rookie contract in 2019.

Banner re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 but played just one game due to injury. Pittsburgh re-signed Banner to a two-year deal but eventually opted to cut him due to injury issues.

In 2021, Banner appeared in seven games for the Steelers and made no starts.