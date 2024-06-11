Chiefs Trying Out Four DL

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are trying out the four following DL at minicamp: Rashard Lawrence, Jackson Cravens, Alex Gubner and Brevin Allen

Lawrence, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,295,000 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $895,000 in 2023 when the Cardinals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He had stints on the practice squad with the Dolphins, Panthers and Texans last season. Denver signed him to a futures deal in January.

In 2022, Lawrence has appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.