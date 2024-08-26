Chiefs Waive QB Ian Book

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have waived QB Ian Book.

He’s a candidate to be brought back to the practice squad.

Book, 26, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of this past preseason.

He has since had a brief stint on the Patriots practice squad and also tried out for the 49ers and Bills. The Chiefs signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.