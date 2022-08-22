Chiefs Waive Three Players

The Kansas City Chiefs waived three players as they begin their trim down to 80 players for Tuesday’s deadline, including CB Brandin Dandridge, DB Nasir Greer, and OL David Steinmetz.

Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts.

He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.

In 2021, Steinmetz appeared in three games for the Commanders.