Chiefs Waived RB Hassan Hall

The Kansas City Chiefs officially waived RB Hassan Hall on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Hall, 23, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech back in May of last year. He was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad, but was cut loose after a month.

He had a brief stint on the Giants’ practice squad in November and signed with the Chiefs to a futures deal in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career at Louisville and Georgia Tech, Hall recorded 386 rushing attempts for 1,820 yards (4.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns, to go along with 50 receptions for 340 yards (6.8 YPC).