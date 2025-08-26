Chiefs Waiving FB Carson Steele

Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs are waiving FB Carson Steele on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players.

Steele, 22, was a two-year starter at Ball State from 2021 and 2022 before transferring to UCLA in 2023. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2022 while leading the conference in rushing.

The Chiefs signed Steele as an undrafted free agent last year and he managed to make the team.

In 2024, Steele appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 183 yards on 56 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.