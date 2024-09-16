Chiefs Waiving TE Peyton Hendershot

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chiefs are waiving TE Peyton Hendershot after trading for him at the end of August.

Hendershot, 25, went undrafted out of Indiana back in 2022 before catching on with the Cowboys.

He made the 53-man roster in 2022 but was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and was limited to just eight games in 2023.

Dallas traded Hendershot to the Chiefs in August of 2024 for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.

In 2024, Hendershot has appeared in one game for the Chiefs and recorded one tackle on special teams.