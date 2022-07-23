Chiefs Waiving WR Mathew Sexton From IR

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they are waiving WR Matthew Sexton from injured reserve on Saturday.

Sexton, 24, went undrafted out of Eastern Michigan back in 2020. He eventually had a tryout with the Patriots but went unsigned.

He also spent some time in the Spring League before catching on with the Steelers in 2021. He never made the team’s 53-man roster and later caught on with the Chiefs.

During his four-year college career, Sexton caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns in 43 career games. He also recorded six carries for 23 yards, added 26 total tackles, a forced fumble, and three blocked punts on special teams, and returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown as a senior.