Chiefs Waiving WR Mathew Sexton From IR

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they are waiving WR Matthew Sexton from injured reserve on Saturday.

Sexton, 24, went undrafted out of Eastern Michigan back in 2020. He eventually had a tryout with the Patriots but went unsigned. 

He also spent some time in the Spring League before catching on with the Steelers in 2021. He never made the team’s 53-man roster and later caught on with the Chiefs.

During his four-year college career, Sexton caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns in 43 career games. He also recorded six carries for 23 yards, added 26 total tackles, a forced fumble, and three blocked punts on special teams, and returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown as a senior. 

