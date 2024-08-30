Chiefs Were Among Eight Teams With Interest In Josh Jacobs This Offseason

During an interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic, Packers’ new RB Josh Jacobs said the Chiefs were among eight teams to show interest in him as an unrestricted free agent including the Bears, Broncos, Cardinals, Dolphins, Giants, Packers, and Texans.

In the end, Jacobs elected against signing with Kansas City because of their rivalry with his former team, the Raiders.

“They were trying to get me, hard,” Jacobs said. “But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”

Jacobs added that he didn’t want to leave Las Vegas, but they didn’t show any interest in re-signing him.

“I really didn’t want to up and move,” Jacobs said. “But I could tell that s— was over with.”

Jacobs, 26, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and rushed for 805 yards on 233 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 37 receptions for 296 yards and six total touchdowns.