Chiefs WR Antonio Callaway & TE Evan Baylis Revert To Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway on their injured reserve after waiving both players with injury designations.

Baylis, 27, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Houston before he was waived a few weeks into the regular season and later signed to the Colts’ practice squad.

Baylis would later catch on with the Panthers and return to Carolina on a futures contract in 2018. However, the Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason before signing on with the Packers.

Green Bay waived Baylis coming out of training camp and was on and off of the Cardinals’ roster before signing with the Chiefs in January.

In 2020, Baylis was active for five games but did not record any statistics.

Callaway, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus.

The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and eventually called him up.

Miami waived Callaway last year and he later signed a futures contract with the Chiefs.

In 2020, Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 20 yards receiving.