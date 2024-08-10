Chiefs WR Marquise Brown Hospitalized With Sternoclavicular Joint Dislocation

Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters after Saturday’s preseason game that WR Marquise Brown has been hospitalized with a sternoclavicular joint dislocation.

Reid mentioned that this was similar to the injury Tyreek Hill suffered a few years ago.

Brown’s availability for the start of the regular season is now in question due to the shoulder injury.

He suffered the injury on the first play of the Cheifs’ preseason opener against the Jaguars.

Brown, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Bornw to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards (11.3 YPR) and four touchdowns.