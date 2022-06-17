Chiefs WR Mathew Sexton Reverts To Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs officially placed WR Mathew Sexton on injured reserve Friday after he passed through waivers unclaimed.

Sexton, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Michigan back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Sexton sat out the 2021 season before signing a futures contract with the Chiefs this past January. Kansas City waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.

During his college career at Easter Michigan, Sexton caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards receiving and nine touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 40 games.