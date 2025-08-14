Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Likely Available For First Four Weeks Of Season Before Any Discipline

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on September 30th.

Per Schefter, this means Rice will likely be able to play in the first four weeks of the 2025 season before any possible suspensions are given for his role in a multi-car crash last offseason.

Rice’s legal situation wrapped up in July, as the judge gave five years’ probation and 30 days of jail time that can be served at any point in those five years. He received a deferred adjudication, meaning that if he completes the terms of his probation successfully, the case will be dismissed

Rice, 25, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He finished the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

