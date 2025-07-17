BREAKING: Judge Delivers Sentence For Chiefs WR Rashee Rice, Clears Way For Suspension

According to Adam Schefter, a Dallas judge has sentenced WR Rashee Rice to five years probation and 30 days of jail time that can be served at any point during those five years for his role in a street racing incident last year.

Rice received a deferred adjudication, meaning if he completes the terms of his probation successfully the case will be dismissed, per Schefter.

Schefter adds that now that the legal process for Rice has been concluded, the NFL will likely impose additional discipline in the form of a multi-game suspension. Matt Derrick reports the Chiefs are bracing for a two to four-game suspension, though that could be optimistic.

Rice was involved in a multi-car crash last summer caused by his actions racing on the highway, and he fled the scene of the incident afterward. It’s taken until now for the case to work its way through the legal system.

He also suffered a major knee injury early in the season but by all accounts is healthy and ready to play.

Rice, 24, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He finished the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice and the Chiefs as the news is available.