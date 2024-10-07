Rashee Rice Needs LCL Surgery, Likely Out For Season

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice will require LCL surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Ian Rapoport.

Adam Schefter added that there’s “a lot of optimism” that Rice’s knee injury isn’t as significant as initially feared.

Rice was already placed on injured reserve.

Rice, 24, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2024, Rice has appeared in four games for the Chiefs and caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rice as the news is available.