Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner Declaring For 2022 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Cincinnati junior CB Ahmad Gardner is foregoing his senior season to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I talked things over with my family,” Gardner told Yahoo Sports. “My work at Cincinnati is done. I came in and did everything I was supposed to do. I listened to everything the coaches were telling me to do to get in a better position to take care of my family.”

Gardner should have a good shot of being a first-round selection when April rolls around and is widely seen as one of the best cornerback prospects in this draft class.

He did not allow a receiving touchdown in his three years in college and at 6-3 possesses the type of rangy build that some teams will find compelling.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Gardner rated as his No. 35 overall player.

During his three-year college career, Gardner recorded 99 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 16 pass defenses in 33 career games.