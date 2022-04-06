Clemson CB Andrew Booth Has Top 30 Visits With Four Teams

According to Ian Rapoport, Clemson CB Andrew Booth is visiting the Patriots and Saints this week for top 30 visits.

Rapoport adds Booth has already met with the Eagles and the Bills.

Booth is a potential first-rounder in the draft at the end of the month and is generally seen as one of the top guys in the second tier of corners.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Booth, 21, was named second-team All-ACC by the AP as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Titans CB Janoris Jenkins.

During his three-year college career, Booth recorded 68 total tackles, one sack, five interceptions, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and nine pass defenses in 25 career games.