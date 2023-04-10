Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy Visited Jaguars, Three More Meetings Lined Up

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy for a visit on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Murphy also has visits lined up with the Bengals , Texans and Falcons.

Murphy, 21, is considered to be one of the top edge rusher prospects in this year’s draft class. Many draft experts view him as a first-round talent.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Murphy listed as his No. 21 overall prospect.

During his three-year college career at Clemson, Murphy appeared in 35 games and recorded 61 tackles, 18.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and five pass defenses.