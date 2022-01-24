Coaching Rumors: Broncos, Jaguars, Raiders, Texans

Broncos
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson joins a number of reports indicating the thought is that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is the preferred option by the Broncos for their head coaching vacancy.
- Wilson adds some potential staff candidates for Quinn include Cowboys secondary coach Al Harris and Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell.
- Wilson notes Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon earned rave reviews following his interviews with the Broncos, Texans and Vikings, with some league executives comparing him to Chargers HC Brandon Staley.
Jaguars
- According to PFN’s Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are narrowing down their search for a head coach to a handful of finalists for a second round of interviews. Wilson says that list includes Colts DC Matt Eberflus, Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles, former Lions HC Jim Caldwell and interim HC Darrell Bevell.
- Wilson mentions that Jaguars GM Trent Baalke was an advocate for Alabama OC Bill O’Brien but he did not advance to the second round. Baalke is also pushing for Eberflus.
- Other league sources tell Wilson that Baalke is on shaky ground and the new head coach will have more of a role than him, with several predicting Baalke would be fired after the draft.
Raiders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes there’s a lot of dot-connecting going on in NFL circles about Patriots OC Josh McDaniels being the target for the Raiders head coaching job.
- Las Vegas employs or has interviewed a lot of GM candidates with ties to New England, and Breer points out Patriots exec Dave Ziegler would have been McDaniels’ GM had he taken the Browns’ head coaching job in 2020.
- Breer adds there are connections to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh as well, as Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds overlapped with him briefly and is believed to be a good fit. The Raiders could also inquire with Jaguars director of player personnel Tom Gamble who has worked with Harbaugh in San Francisco and Michigan.
Texans
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are likely to retain multiple assistant coaches no matter who they hire. Wilson lists DC Lovie Smith, OL coach James Campen and ST coordinator Frank Ross as likely to be back. Texans QB coach Pep Hamilton is also held in high regard by Houston.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Gannon has some connections to Texans GM Nick Caserio through his relationship with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and believes he’s a real contender for the job.
