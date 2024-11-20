Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Accepts Shrine Bowl Invitation

The Shrine Bowl announced that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has accepted his invitation to play in their all-star game in January.

It’s a little interesting that Sanders elected to go to the Shrine Bowl instead of the Senior Bowl, as the latter is generally considered the more established all-star game with more proven talent.

However, the Shrine Bowl has improved in recent years, with notable attendees like Ravens WR Zay Flowers who was a first-round pick.

Sanders is vying to be the first quarterback taken in this upcoming draft which is far more wide open than recent years. His work at the Shrine Bowl will be part of how he makes his case to NFL teams.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In 2024, Sanders has appeared in 10 games and completed 72.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,222 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added four rushing touchdowns.